'Reckless' driver with no licence mounted pavement and reached 60mph in bid to evade police

Richard Alexander, who has a history of drug addiction, was travelling to pick up medication for his grandmother when he was seen driving a BMW in the Fordhouses area of Wolverhampton on August 8 last year.

The city's crown court heard he had no licence or insurance and should not have been at the wheel. He is his grandmother's sole carer.

The 47-year-old drove at speeds of up to 60mph in 30mph residential streets ignoring give-way junctions when he realised that he had been clocked by a police patrol, instead of pulling over.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, Mr Recorder William Douglas-Jones said the defendant's actions during the incident, which lasted four and a half minutes, had forced a mother to shield her children out of the car's path.