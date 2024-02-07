Man on trial accused of driving for violent cannabis farm burglaries

Niall Patrick, 29, was allegedly part of a gang which carried out targeted raids on homes armed with machetes and crowbars in the belief that the buildings were cannabis factories.

Mr John Lloyd-Richards, prosecuting, told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the conspiracy involved break-ins at homes at Northcote Street in Walsall, Bearwood Road in Warley, Dog Kennel Lane in Oldbury and Greswolde Lane in Sparkhill, between December 15 and 18.

"This case involves the activities of a criminal gang and its activities on December 17, 2019. Their intention was to disrupt the activity known as cannabis factories by turning them over to steal the cannabis being illegally grown.