Three West Midlands men part of gang of six jailed for supplying cocaine to neighbouring county

A gang of six were convicted of dealing more than 14kg of cocaine to an estimated 2,000 users between January 1 2018 and December 15 2020 when they appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

They include Syed Alom of Rowley Regis, Shakir Ali of Wednesbury, Mohammed Amilrul Islam of Birmingham and Syed Ahmed of Kidderminster. The gang were given a combined total of more than 40 years.

Their convictions follow an investigation by West Mercia’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) into a ‘deal line’ known as the Kam Line. In total they dealt more than 14kg of cocaine to an estimated 2,000 users.

The Kam Line was the name of the telephone number used to run the organised drug-dealing network.

These ‘dealing’ numbers were used to send text messages to the Kam Line’s customer base, offering to supply drugs.

Alom and Ali would travel to south Worcestershire for no other purpose than to re supply their trusted sub dealers in the gang, including Ahmed, for onward supply to cocaine users or to collect the proceeds of these sales.

Alom, aged 35, of Highfield Road, Rowley Regis was sentenced to 15 years, reduced to ten years for his early guilty plea to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Ali, aged 35, of Sycamore Road, Wednesbury was jailed for 11-and-a-half years, reduced to ten years having pleaded guilty on the first day of trial to conspiracy to supply class A drugs. He was also issued a disqualification from driving.

Islam, aged 30, of Blythswood Road, Birmingham was jailed for nine-and-a-half years, reduced to eight-and-a-half years having pleaded guilty on the first day of trial to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Ahmed, aged 37, of Offmore Road, Kidderminster was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ years imprisonment, reduced to one year eight months for his early guilty plea and suspended for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Two other men from Worcester and Malvern were jailed for over three years

Detective Chief Inspector Gerard Smith from West Mercia Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “This sentencing is a tribute to the investigation team, and I echo the sentiment of Judge Cole who commended the police for a detailed and diligent investigation.

“The officers of West Mercia’s Serious and Organised Crime unit worked tirelessly and relentlessly to pursue those responsible for a well-established, long running and lucrative drug dealing enterprise.”

“Tackling serious and organised crime and county lines is a priority and we will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting the criminal behaviour of those who are causing harm in our communities.”

These sentences form part of the West Mercia force's Operation Target, which sees them work closely with police and other partners to tackle serious and organised crime and the harm it causes.