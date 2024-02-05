Police issue update after baby and young child among three hurt in Stourport crash

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of the A451 Dunley Road and the B4196, at around 6.45am on Sunday.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW.

A three-year child travelling in one of the cars was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after sustaining life-changing injuries.

A ten-month old baby and a man in his 40s were also taken to hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

West Mercia Police confirmed on Monday morning that he had been released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has information should call 101 and quote log 98i of Sunday, February 4.