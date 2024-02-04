New campaign aims to prevent nights out turning violent

The campaign, which has been launched by West Midlands Police, seeks to reduce deaths and serious injuries stemming from escalating situations fuelled by alcohol or heated arguments.

The new campaign, which is called We Walk Away, encourages self-control, support from friends and for men to walk away from heated situations before other people become violent.

The force said that an assault, or murder, doesn’t always mean a long fight or a sustained attack as a single punch or the use of a weapon can result in death or serious injury.

The "We Walk Away" messaging is being displayed within the fast food restaurant chain and on takeaway stickers.

West Midlands Police said We Walk Away encourages self-control, support from friends and for men to walk away from heated situations before other people become violent. Photo: West Midlands Police

The campaign also calls on friends and bystanders to help de-escalate situations, when it’s safe to and offers tips to prevent violence on a night out:

These include keeping an eye out for mates, offering a quick apology, stepping in to calm things down and asking for help to stop things escalating.

The We Walk Away website also features a quiz to find out what role men play in their group of mates.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Research shows that most incidents are caused by small triggers, something as basic as an error in judgement, a spilled drink, or a rude comment.

"Offenders and victims are often men aged between 18 and 30 who did not know each other before the interaction.

"In most cases, the offender has no criminal background. They tend to happen in busy areas between 11pm and 4am."

Superintendent Shaun Edwards from our Major Crime Unit said: “We want people to enjoy nights out that they remember for all the right reasons.

“A single punch or a wrong choice to take a weapon on a night out can ruin lives and this campaign is part of a range of efforts that we’re making to make nights out safe for everyone.

“We’re really grateful to McDonald’s for lending their support to this important campaign and encourage other venues, takeaways and other businesses in the night time economy to get involved.”

The campaign has been funded by the Home Office and is being coordinated through the National Police Chief’s Council.

To find out more about the We Walk Away campaign, go to west-midlands.police.uk/campaigns/we-walk-away