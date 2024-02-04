Crooked House campaigners to meet group who forced developers to rebuild demolished London pub

Speaking as they marked the six month anniversary of the fire which destroyed the 18th Century pub, campaigners promised they were in it for the long haul.

Paul Turner revealed they have set up a meeting with the Rebuild the Carlton Tavern group who were similarly distraught when their pub was demolished without permission by developers in 2015.

Paul said: "It took six years for the Carlton Tavern to be rebuilt so we are under no illusion how long this process is going to take. However, we can take heart from what the group in London did and we are going down there to meet them and discuss what needs to be done."