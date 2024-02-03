Three teenagers arrested as police seize zombie knife and machete following trouble in Smethwick

Three boys, one aged 17 and two aged 16, were taken into custody on suspicion of offences including affray and possession of a knife.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We had received a call that a group had been seen running through Bearwood High Street shortly before 4pm yesterday (Fri) and carrying weapons.

"Officers from our armed response team responded quickly and arrested them on St Mary’s Road following a brief foot chase. We carried out a search of the area and seized a zombie knife and a machete.

"The three remain in custody while we continue our enquiries."

Anyone with any information should contact the police via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/201517/24.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.