Man shot in broad daylight in residential street which is police have cordoned off

Bottetourt Road, Bartley Green, has been closed off in both directions by West Midlands Police which has launched a major investigation into the shooting.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Bottetourt Road, Bartley Green, shortly before 1.30pm today (Sat) after a man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the lower half of his body.

"The man was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries."

The police are appealing for local residents who saw anything out of the ordinary to contact its investigation team.

The police spokesman said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for anyone with any information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2135 of Feb 3. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

The shooting, in the Weoley Castle estate, has led to a large police presence with officers manning the cordon and investigators entering a house on the road where the shooting happened.