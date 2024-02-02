Patrick Doherty, 43, of Mile Oak Caravan Park, in Bonehill Road on the Lichfield/Tamworth border, was ordered to appear before Cannock Magistrates Court on January 30, following an investigation from environmental health officers.

Doherty had previously pleaded not guilty to the offences, however, after failing to show up to his hearing on January 30 the case was heard in his absence.

Magistrates heard that a Lichfield District Council environmental health officer had been on duty and spotted an amount of waste at the entrance to a field while passing.

On searching the waste, the officer found evidence connecting it to an address in Wolverhampton, where they found a green Mitsubishi Tipper parked up while work was being done on the property.

The vehicle was then traced to Mile Oak Caravan Part, just 230 metres from where the offence was committed. Doherty was then questioned by an environmental health officer.

The magistrates convicted Doherty of three offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, going on to issue an arrest warrant so that he could be bought before the court for questioning.

At the hearing, Bob Harrison, the chair of the Lichfield Litter Legends, said: "We have up to 50 people every week giving their time to keep their local area clear of litter and fly-tipping so it's brilliant for us to see this action being taken by the council.

"Lichfield Litter Legends already has more than 400 local volunteers and we're always welcome new members of people to help make a difference to their community."

Lichfield District Council cabinet member Councillor Alex Farrell added: "As local councillor for Mike Oak, this case was particularly important for me and my community.

"Our street cleansing team, and local volunteers, are working incredibly hard to keep the district clean. To reduce fly-tipping, it's essential that people make reasonable checks before paying others to dispose of their waste.

"This case demonstrates the lengths that our officers will go to bring these people to justice, as fly-tipping will not be tolerated in the Lichfield District."