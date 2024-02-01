How hidden cameras captured shocking actions of Wolverhampton dementia patient's cruel carers

The harrowing footage shows dementia sufferer Beryl Wall being ill-treated by staff at a Wolverhampton care home in February 2020.

In scenes similar to the hit Netflix drama Fool Me Once, they installed a £120 Yi Eye Wi-Fi camera disguised as a picture frame bought from Amazon. They fitted it in her bedroom and it recorded footage through motion detection straight to their mobile phone.

Mrs Wall's granddaughters Danielle and Rebecca Hinsley became suspicious after their grandmother's behaviour changed and she was left with bruises.

In the chilling secret footage captured over a four-day period - and released with the agreement of the family - the heartless workers can be seen making fun of the pensioner and aggressively holding her legs in the air.

In another clip, one of the carers can be seen forcibly grabbing and mocking Mrs Wall before hitting her over the head with a pillow. The shocking video also shows the disgraced staff calling Mrs Wall ‘disgusting’ and pinning her down while they attempt to wash and dress her.

Care home workers captured on hidden camera tending to Beryl Wall

The carers were arrested after the footage was shown to the care home managers, the Care Quality Commission and West Midlands Police, which launched an investigation.

Danielle, aged 36, of Wolverhampton, said: “She first went into the care home in April 2019 and the abuse started in February 2020 - just before lockdown.

“Her behaviour changed, she started hitting me and my sister. She was whacking us and screaming at us, telling us to get out.

Beryl Wall with Rebecca, left and Danielle Hinsley

“We went in the next day she had bruises on her elbows, face, head and wrists. That was what was visible to us, there was a lot more over her body we couldn't see.

“We called the management straight in and they just asked us to email the pictures. It wasn’t good enough so went out and ordered the camera straight away.

“We knew somebody was hurting her. The bruises on the wrist weren’t alarming, but we knew something was up from the bruises on the face.

"They were above her chin and eyebrow. We were angry more than anything."

Care home workers captured on hidden camera tending to Beryl Wall

Danielle added: “The camera came the next day and we took it to the home. We left it a couple of days and when we brought it home what we saw was just horrific. It broke our hearts.

“The man was the worst. He was hitting her over the head with a pillow. He was mocking her because she couldn’t talk properly, he was pinching her face, holding her legs.

“He was telling her he was going to phone the police.

“The other woman was staring at her and holding a towel over her. They were holding her legs up like a baby, she was screaming.

Care home workers captured on hidden camera tending to Beryl Wall

“We were heartbroken and angry. We went straight to the home and told one of the nurses. They told regional managers.

“The police were called. Everything was dealt with within an hour. Because Covid hit, it took so long to get to court.”

Mrs Wall had been suffering with dementia since 2015 and was 89 at the time of the abuse. The grandmother of six, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of one passed away on October 6 last year, aged 92 - shortly after her abusers were found guilty after separate trials at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Danielle said: “My mum and dad were really proud. We promised Nan we’d protect her.

“Because it was Christmas, that was the best punishment, them not being able to spend Christmas with their family.

Beryl Wall

“I wish it was longer but happy it was over Christmas. We thought they might get suspended sentences.

"We believe Nan waited for the trial to end because she took a turn quite quickly and stopped eating when we told her the verdict.

"The week after the verdict she passed away. It was like she was waiting to know.

"She was my everything and always will be my everything."

For ill-treatment and willful neglect Ame Tunkara, aged 33, of Prospect Way, Beechdale, and Morounranti, Adefila, aged 43, of Woodall Street, Bloxwich, both Walsall, were jailed for four months.

The defendants have been jailed

Danny Ohen, 39, of Riley Crescent, Pennfields, and Bridget Aideyan, 49, of Cadle Road, Bushbury, both Wolverhampton, were jailed for six months and four months after separate trials last year.