Young driver behind bars for 16 months over Walsall man crash death

A 22-year-old driver has been jailed for 16 months for causing the death of a Walsall man in a crash.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Ross Hartland, from Pelsall, died from his injuries

Crash victim Ross Hartland, 40, of Pelsall, died 12 days after a collision involving a silver Ford Focus and a blue Audi Quattro on the A5 eastbound near Shenstone near Lichfield at around 5.15pm on July 15, 2022.

Mr Hartland was travelling in a Ford Focus which left the road before coming to rest on its roof during the incident, which happened at about 5.15pm.

