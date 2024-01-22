Gunman who fired shots at men in disorder outside pub is jailed for nine years

In the early hours of Saturday, June 18, 2022, disorder broke out on The Parade in Sutton Coldfield.

Dominic Hodges was part of this violent disorder and produced a handgun, firing several shots towards a group of men. Fortunately no-one was injured.

Hodges left the scene before police arrived but a witness appeal and diligent CCTV analysis by officers helped pick up his trail.

After a public appeal, Hodges was finally identified and arrested in March 2023.

Following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the 25-year-old from Trinity Road, Sutton Coldfield, was convicted on Monday of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence, violent disorder, and wounding.

He was jailed for nine years, with an extended licence period of four years on his release.

DC Andrew Moore from Birmingham CID said: "This was a totally reckless action and it was by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed.

"The illegal and reckless use of firearms is absolutely not acceptable, and we always strive to identify, trace and bring anyone who creates such fear and danger to our streets before the courts.”