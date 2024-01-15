Jailed: Mother who poisoned child with paracetamol and cocodamol gets 12 years

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced after she was earlier found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard that the mother poisoned her child at home and later again at two different hospitals – causing serious harm to their liver.

A CPS spokesperson said: “The defendant presented herself as a loving and devoted mother when in fact she had been the cause of her child's illness and severe liver damage.

"What happened to this innocent child was a terrible betrayal by a mother. She went to extreme lengths to poison them and continued to administer codeine and paracetamol even as doctors tried to reverse the effect of the codeine with an antidote. She has been sentenced and will now face considerable time in prison where she can no longer be a danger to her child."

On September 9, 2016, the woman took the child to a walk-in centre claiming they had a temperature and difficulty breathing.