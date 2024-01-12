Police federation boss calls on politicians to make posthumous medal for fallen officers a reality this year

West Midlands Police Federation deputy chair Jase Dooley hopes the Elizabeth Medal will be introduced this year following a campaign by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW).

The Medals for Heroes campaign was launched by PFEW, the Police Superintendents’ Association, and the Prison Officers Association, and calls for unique recognition of emergency service workers who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Mr Dooley said: “It’s pleasing to see Medals for Heroes discussed in parliament but I can’t understand why it is taking so long to introduce official national recognition for our colleagues in policing and the emergency services who are killed in the execution of their duties.

“The armed forces have their recognition, so why not policing?

“It should have been introduced years ago and I hope that 2024 is the year that it finally is.

“It would mean so much to their families, that their sacrifice won’t be forgotten.”

The Medals for Heroes campaign was raised in parliament by Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a debate on the Criminal Justice Bill.

Ms Cooper said that “we should have a police bravery award for those who lose their lives in the line of duty”.

Speaking in the debate, Dame Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary, paid tribute to police officers who have lost their lives.

She said: “We must do more to represent the fallen and protect family members as well, that is why the police covenant is so important.

“I would like this house and ministers in particular to do much more to just recognise collectively that bravery because it affects the families of officers in a very, very challenging way.”

Meanwhile, a number of families of officers killed in the line of duty have received a brass leaf in recognition of their sacrifice at a ceremony at the House of Commons.

Each leaf was carved from the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum and was inscribed with the officer’s personal details and the tribute ‘in recognition of their courage and sacrifice’.

The event was hosted and arranged by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara along with the UK Police Arboretum Memorial Trust.