Boy, 17, appears in court charged with rape of two teenage girls

The teenage boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the Erdington area twice on New Year's Day.

He has since been charged with the two attacks.

He has been further charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rednal, Birmingham, in November of last year.

The 17-year-old boy was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence has been urged to contact West Midlands Police.

Alternatively, contact one of the region's Horizon Sexual Assault Referral Centre's by calling 0800 970 0375 or by visiting their website.