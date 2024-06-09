Diversions for motorists in Wolverhampton and Bilston latest as work is carried out

The summer roadworks programme is part of a £10 million carriageway improvement project to tackle ruts and other defects on city roads.

Dudding Road in Goldthorn Hill will be closed in its entire length in both directions from tomorrow until June 21 between 9.30am and 3pm weekdays. It will also affect Dudding Road's junction at Ward Road and Dudley Walk.

A diversion route will be in place via Wolverhampton Road East, Goldthorn Hill, Ednam Road and vice versa.

Repair crews will also be at work in Bilston starting in Hall Green Street which will be closed from Wednesday to June 26 from 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays. A diversion route will be in place via Hill Street, Lord Street West, Ash Street and vice versa.

Hall Park Street in Ettingshall will be closed along its entire length in both directions and Ward Street and George Street will be closed at the junction with Hall Park Street. A Wolverhampton Council notice said this closure will operate between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm weekdays only from Friday until June 21. Traffic will be diverted via Wellington Road and Bilston Road, Ettingshall Road and vice versa.

In Tettenhall, Wergs Hall Road will be closed in both directions from its junction with Wergs Road to outside property 18 on the boundary with Codsall, Staffordshire, from 9.30am to 3pm between June 27 and July 9. Traffic will be diverted via Wergs Road, Holyhead Road, Heath House Lane and vice versa.

In Eastfields, Hickman Avenue near East Park will be closed along its entire length in both directions week days from 7pm to 5am between July 15 and August 19. Traffic will be diverted along Willenhall Road, Stowheath Lane, Culwick Street and vice versa.

Sutherland Avenue nearby will be closed in both directions from 7pm to 5am weekdays between August 9 and 21. Traffic will be diverted eastbound via Bilston Road, Culwick Street and Hickman Avenue and westbound via Bilston Road, Ring Road, Middle Cross, Horseley Fields, Willenhall Road and Hickman Avenue.

In Wednesfield, Amos Lane will be closed in both directions from 9.30am-3pm between August 20 to September 2, and 9.30am to 2.30pm between September 3 and 4.

Surface treatment has already been completed in Newhampton Road West and Newhampton Road East, in Whitmore Reans. Fixing potholes is among the council’s priorities and in the past year it has repaired more than 6,800 with funding has come from external grants and council money.