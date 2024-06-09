Wolves winning transfer battle for Portuguese starlet

The 20-year-old Braga starlet is set to head to Wolverhampton early next week to complete a medical and sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further year on top of that.

Multiple clubs have been tracking Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Estoril where he has caught the eye.

Playing as either a winger or right-wing-back, Gomes notched nine goals and eight assists across 36 games in all competitions.