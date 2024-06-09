Express & Star
Wolves winning transfer battle for Portuguese starlet

Wolves are set to beat Atletico Madrid to the signing of Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes.

Estoril's Rodrigo Gomes, left, vies with Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres during a Portuguese League match in January (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

The 20-year-old Braga starlet is set to head to Wolverhampton early next week to complete a medical and sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further year on top of that.

Multiple clubs have been tracking Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Estoril where he has caught the eye.

Playing as either a winger or right-wing-back, Gomes notched nine goals and eight assists across 36 games in all competitions.

