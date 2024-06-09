'The rumours are true': Landlady of Coseley pub announces it will close and thanks 'loyal' customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Old Chainyard in Castle Street will soon shut its doors, reportedly because Red Oak Taverns, which owns the pub, has sold it.

Amanda Fisher, who has run the pub for the past eight years, announced the news on Facebook.

In the social media post, the landlady thanked her "loyal customers" and asked people to share their memories of times spent at the pub.

The Old Chainyard pub in Castle Street. Photo: Google

The post read: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of the The Old Chainyards pub. Unfortunately the rumours are true. Red Oak has sold The Old Chainyards.

"When the planning permission is accepted I will have three months notice to leave.

"It is hard to put into words how I feel, apart from saying, my customers are not just customers, but part of my family.

"We have had so many celebrations, laughs, some tears and plenty of love and support from each other over the last eight years.

"We have so many memories that cannot be erased, themed discos, parties, charity events, Christmas markets."

Ms Fisher went on to say it was an "honour" to be landlady of the pub.

She added: "If you would like, put some photos of the amazing times we have had on this post and show what a family pub is."