Police issue update on woman arrested after man seriously hurt in crash near Walsall pub

It happened near the Bell Inn on Birmingham Road, close to its junction with Walstead Road, at about 4.20am on Saturday.

A Volkswagen Polo collided with another car.

A 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Polo, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, prompting a police investigation.

A woman, also aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

She has since been released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries, a spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed on Sunday.

In an earlier statement, the force asked anyone with information or dash cam, helmet camera or CCTV footage to get in touch via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log 501.