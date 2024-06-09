Jailed: Dudley man raped woman he had locked in his home and refused to let her eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Coley raped the woman, refused to let her eat, took her mobile phone and even tied her up on occasions so she couldn't leave his property.

He persuaded her to meet with him in the summer of 2022 and then forced her into his flat, where he made threats and claimed cameras were monitoring her.

Coley also controlled her finances and it was only in September of that year when he "trusted her" to have access to a phone.

Mark Coley has been jailed

The woman took the opportunity to ring a relative, who contacted the police, before fleeing the address.

However, Coley managed to quickly track her down to a hotel in the area and took her to a caravan and other guest houses.

Following extensive enquiries, police traced them both to Stourport in October.

Coley was arrested and denied any wrongdoing.

However, following a trial he was convicted of rape and coercive control.

The 35-year-old, of New Rowley Road, Dudley, was jailed for 18 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 31 and put on the sex offender register for life.

