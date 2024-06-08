We visited Walsall's most expensive street residents call 'perfect' and felt right at home

Woodlands Avenue in the Beacons area of Walsall, sitting in the shadow of the Barr Beacon Nature Reserve, is what residents call a 'hidden gem' in the borough, with locals describing the road with scenes of 'tranquillity' and 'togetherness'.

The estate sits on the near edge of the borough, adjacent to Sandwell and Great Barr and only meters from the lovely Great Barr golf club and the nearby Barr Beacon Local Nature Reserve nature reserve.

In a recent story, the Express & Star also dubbed the road the 'most valuable street in Walsall to purchase a property on' – with Property Solvers, a fast property sales service, finding the average price of a house being upwards of £787,000.

So with this in mind, we visited the area to ask Woodlands Avenue residents what they think of their idyllic corner of Walsall.