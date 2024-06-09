'After being attacked with a hammer by a man I went to help, I've had to leave the job I love'

Before Robert Hill was sentenced on Friday at Wolverhampton Crown Court one of the paramedics confirmed she is leaving the job she loved due to the fear, anxiety and PTSD caused by the attack in February last year.

The two paramedics were forced to barricade themselves in the kitchen of the Walsall home Hill had been sitting outside overnight.

After smashing the windows and doors of his son's home Hill barged in and picked up a hammer from the downstairs cupboard, smashed the glass kitchen door and then hit one paramedic on the hand, arm and leg.

Hill, of Allens Lane, Pelsall, then smashed their ambulance with a hammer to such an extent the vehicle was immobilised.