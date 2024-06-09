Investigation underway after 'number of shots' fired in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to Grafton Road at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said it is not believed anyone was injured in the incident "at this stage".

The road remained closed as of around 5pm, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

As a result of the road closure, National Express West Midlands warned of disruption to its number 49 service.

The bus company said the service travelling in the direction of Bearwood had been diverted via Penncricket Lane, Cakemore Road, Nimmings Road, Fairfield Road, Hurst Green Road.

Passengers travelling on the number 49 to West Bromwich will follow the above diversion route in reverse.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 2189 of June 9.