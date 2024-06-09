Bostin' pub with a community feel in the heart of a Shropshire village

The Crown Inn is a pub with character and run by characters, based in the heart of Claverley, a village on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, and has been there since the 1600s.

After a closure of two years, the imposing half-timbered pub re-opened in June 2017 after being bought by Two Crafty Brewers and has become a vibrant and busy hub, currently managed by Ken and Mary Lavender.

The couple have run the pub since it reopened in 2017, with Ken saying it had been an easy decision for him to come back to run a pub he'd enjoyed drinking in previously.

He said: "I used to come in here about 40 years ago when a friend of mine used to keep it and I was working in a pub in Dudley at the time, so I used to come over and I'd have a drink with him.

There's a strong community feeling, with customers Sue Watton, Steve Watton, Graham Braxton and Deb Brackstone among those made to feel welcome

"When I was asked to come and look after it, it was a real no-brainer for me as it's a proper old-fashioned pub with black and white beams and it shouldn't be messed with.

"I was running a pub in Oldswinford at the time and got offered the chance, so I took it and was a manager between 2017 and 2019, then we took on the tenancy."