National crime cops recover 'exotic' Audi sports car in Black Country car park

Dudley Town Police and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service recovered the powerful black Audi R8 V10 in a back street car park in Dudley.

Dudley Police tweeted: "Dudley Central Team Three officers have seized a exotic sports car that was stolen. A Black Audi R8 V10 has been seized.

"This has been carried out in conjunction with National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service. This high powered vehicle will be returned to its rightful owner."

Black Audi R8 V10s are one of the most desired vehicles on the road and can cost up to £180,000.