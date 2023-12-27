Jailed: Shocking CCTV footage shows moments killer launched random attacks leaving one dead and two with life-changing injuries

Antonio Tibere carried out the three attacks in Handsworth, Birmingham, and then took to social media live streaming a Facebook Live where he said: “I will kill anyone who comes across me."

The attacks took place over a 10 minute period shortly after 3am on December 22 last year on the Soho Road.

Tibere pleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Krystian Debski and admitted attempting to murder a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, possessing a bladed article and possessing cocaine.

Krystian Debski

The 25-year-old, of Wattville Road, appeared at Woolwich Crown Court last Thursday where he was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 30 years behind bars for the murder.

He was given life with a minimum of 11 years for the attempted murder of the woman, and life with a minimum of eight years and 10 months for the attempted murder of the man.