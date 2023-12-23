Zahid Khan had fled to Dubai before the end of his trial back in 2018.

He was convicted and given a jail sentence of 10 years in his absence, for offences including conspiracy to commit fraud, transferring criminal property and perverting the course of justice.

Since his conviction police have been working with Interpol and overseas law enforcement agencies to bring him back to the UK.

Khan was arrested by Interpol in Turkey on November 27 and on Friday he was arrested in the UK by West Midlands Police following his deportation.

The 37-year-old, from Moseley, Birmingham, was brought to Birmingham Magistrates Court, charged with an offence of failing to appear and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance will be at Birmingham Crown Court on January 15, 2024.