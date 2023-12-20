These are the words of a terrified disabled woman who was allegedly punched, kicked and robbed of her money in broad daylight in West Bromwich.

Sharon Flowers had been shopping in Stone Cross at around 10am last Friday when she says she was attacked by a man.

The 54-year-old said she had entered the One Stop store on Walsall Road in search of Christmas cards when a man began swearing at her.

Upon leaving the shop, Sharon claims she was turning the corner onto nearby Sheldon Road on foot when a man punched her in the back of her head before kicking her in the stomach and making off with her money and bank book.

Sharon, who lives with several conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Crohn's disease, said she is frightened to leave the house alone after the incident.

Sharon has been left with a large bruise to her stomach

Speaking to the Express & Star shortly afterwards, she said: "I'm all shook up and hopeless. I won't go out now unless I have someone with me, I won't go out on my own again.

"I phoned the police as soon as I got home. Because he had booted me in the stomach, I called an ambulance to check it out because I have got Crohn's disease and had major surgery last year."

Sharon was advised to go to hospital with her injuries, and has been left with a large bruise to her stomach.

Following the attack, Sharon's sister, Joanne Hadley, who previously served on Sandwell Council, has called for a larger police presence in the area.

The 61-year-old said: "Now this has happened, she isn't going to go out on her own because she does not feel safe.

"I really feel that our high street at this moment in time is struggling. Businesses are struggling.

"They need more footfall on a high street to keep them up and running and if people can't feel safe out of fear they are going to be robbed, they are not going to go to the shops and local businesses will close down. Things have got to change because whatever is happening is not working."

West Midlands Police has confirmed officers are investigating the incident and has urged anyone with information to get in touch quoting crime reference 20/1085658/23.