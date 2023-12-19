Man given police caution after shop worker shot with BB gun in Walsall Aldi

The incident saw a 26-year-old man held by police after a ball bearing gun was fired at a shop worker at an Aldi store in Walsall town centre in the afternoon of last Thursday.

Police officers in Walsall arrested the man on suspicion of possessing a firearm, but police have since confirmed that he was released with a caution.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The man was given a caution for the charge of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

"There was no further action after being questioned for possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence."

At the time of the arrest, Sergeant Chris Turner, neighbourhood policing supervisor for St Matthew's said: "The quick arrest was made following great teamwork between officers from St Matt's and officers from our response team based in Walsall."

The member of staff was not injured in the incident.