Long disqualification for drink driver who drove along motorway hard shoulder

Emily Hewer was caught driving a blue Peugeot 5008 along the hard shoulder of the M6 at Walsall on November 25.

The same day she was stopped on Wolverhampton Road, Walsall, where she was found to be more than double the drink drive limit.

The 35-year-old gave a breath test result of 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, well over the legal limit of 35mcg.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Hewer, of Grandley Drive, Fordbridge, admitted drink-driving and driving on a motorway hard shoulder.

She was banned from driving for three years, which can be reduced by 36 weeks if she completed an awareness court by early February 2026.

The court also fined her £120 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.