Two men are on trial for the murder of the teenager in Wolverhampton last year.

Mpho Obi, 22, took the stand on Tuesday in a dark blue suit and white shirt, and denied he was a murderer despite admitting he stabbed 16-year-old Terrell in a notorious drugs den.

Omari Lauder, 23, of Walsall, and co-defendant Obi are accused of entering the flat in Warnford Walk in the Merry Hill area of the city at about 4.30pm on September 18 last year and murdering their victim with knives within minutes.

Lauder previously said on the stand that Terrell attacked him in the bathroom and that his friend Obi had saved him from being stabbed to death himself.