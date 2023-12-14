Man arrested after BB gun fired at police 'member of staff'
Police in Walsall have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent after a ball bearing gun was fired at a "member of staff".
Published
Last updated
Officers took a 26-year-old man into custody following the incident on Thursday afternoon on Wolverhampton Street.
The man remained there on Thursday evening while police continued their enquiries. The member of staff wasn’t injured.
Sergeant Chris Turner, neighbourhood policing supervisor for St Matthew’s, said: “The quick arrest was made following great teamwork between officers from St Matt's and officers from our response team based in Walsall."