Juventus ‘eye a Mr and Mrs' move for Aston Villa pair
Juventus could be planning a double deal with Villa amid reports the Italian giants are set to sign not only Douglas Luiz but also his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann.
Plus
Published
Negotiations between Villa and Juventus have been ongoing with Juve reported to be offering Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling Jr plus cash to take Brazilian Luiz to Turin.
But reports in Italy yesterday suggested Lehmann could also join her other half on the plane to Italy as part of a double swoop.