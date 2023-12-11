Ricardo Thomas, 32, of St Albans Road, Smethwick and Charles Akelle, 32, St Annes Road, Wolverhampton, were apprehended in Warwick on October 27, allegedly possessing a pistol and ammunition.

A car driving down the M40 was stopped by police as part of Operation Target near Warwick services.

It contained a gun, which was confiscated by the police - a P80 9mm Luger self-loading pistol, which had a barrel less than 30 centimetres in length - and the ammunition, namely 15 9mm live parabellum rounds which require a certificate under the Firearms Act 1968.

The pair appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition which were brought by the West Midlands Police Regional Organised Crime Unit.

A trial has been set for April 22, 2024, at Birmingham Crown Court.