Express & Star
Close

Trial set for Black Country pair who deny possessing Luger gun and ammunition near motorway services

A trial date has been set for two men accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition.

By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated
The pair were arrested near Warwick Services on the M40

Ricardo Thomas, 32, of St Albans Road, Smethwick and Charles Akelle, 32, St Annes Road, Wolverhampton, were apprehended in Warwick on October 27, allegedly possessing a pistol and ammunition.

A car driving down the M40 was stopped by police as part of Operation Target near Warwick services.

It contained a gun, which was confiscated by the police - a P80 9mm Luger self-loading pistol, which had a barrel less than 30 centimetres in length - and the ammunition, namely 15 9mm live parabellum rounds which require a certificate under the Firearms Act 1968.

The pair appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition which were brought by the West Midlands Police Regional Organised Crime Unit.

A trial has been set for April 22, 2024, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular