Retired police dog Sam finds his forever home and gains a new best friend

Sam, who worked with West Midlands Police, is now living with the family who adopted him and has found a new best friend in little Elliott.

Elliott recently penned a letter to the police force promising to 'love him and look after him'.

The letter from Elliott

The Cocker Spaniel is also a hit at the school gates with Elliott’s friends who love seeing him at the end of the school day.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re so happy that Sam has found his forever home.

"He is well and truly settling into retirement life and is even treated to warm sausages every morning.

"The four-legged retired crime fighter has earned them!"