Retired police dog Sam finds his forever home and gains a new best friend
A retired police dog has found his forever home after an appeal to the public.
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated
Sam, who worked with West Midlands Police, is now living with the family who adopted him and has found a new best friend in little Elliott.
Elliott recently penned a letter to the police force promising to 'love him and look after him'.
The Cocker Spaniel is also a hit at the school gates with Elliott’s friends who love seeing him at the end of the school day.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re so happy that Sam has found his forever home.
"He is well and truly settling into retirement life and is even treated to warm sausages every morning.
"The four-legged retired crime fighter has earned them!"