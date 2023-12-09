Two arrests after alleged BMW convertible hijacking

A man and woman were assaulted as a BMW convertible was stolen off Metchley Lane, Harborne, just before 1.45am.

Officers reportedly responded quickly and helped bring the vehicle to a stop in Metchley Lane a short time later.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was taken to hospital for assessment and police say he will be questioned in due course.

A 38-year-old woman was also detained for robbery and has been taken into custody.

Fortunately, neither of those from the car were seriously injured.

A West Midlands Police statement added: "Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience and distress having a car stolen causes.

"Working closely with neighbouring forces and partners, we have a range of tactics at our disposal to tackle vehicle crime offenders, particularly those who commit crimes on a large scale."