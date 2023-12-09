Police appeal for information about wanted Walsall criminal
A Walsall criminal is evading the police after failing to return to prison.
By Adam Smith
Published
Walsall Police tweeted a picture of Terry Poole appealing for information.
Walsall Police tweeted: "Have you seen Terry Poole? The 48-year-old from Walsall is wanted for recall to prison.
"He is also known to frequent the Wolverhampton area.If you know where he is, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or alternatively ring 101 and quote 20/18587/23."