Football hate crime PC welcomes punishment for abuser of Rio Ferdinand

After two retrials Jamie Arnold was found guilty of racially abusing the former England star during the first Wolves match after lockdown in May.

CCTV in the ground captured Arnold repeatedly swearing at the pundit and then mimicking monkey gestures after Manchester United scored against Wolves.

Judge Rhona Campbell sentenced Arnold, 33, from Stone, to six months for using threatening or abusive behaviour during a Premier League match. He was also given a seven year football banning order.

Judge Campbell decided to ignore Government guidelines for judges to avoid sending non-violent criminals to prison due to the current over-population of UK jails. Due to Arnold's shocking record of public order offences, was on a suspended sentence during his hate crime and a pre-sentence report which remarked he has yet to recognise his mistakes, Judge Campbell decided there could be a space for him in the penal system.

Arnold was prosecuted after the case was compiled by West Midlands Police dedicated football racial discrimination and hate crimes investigator.

PC Stuart Ward, based in Halesowen at the force's football unit, praised Rio Ferdinand for giving evidence in the case.

He said: "There was a good atmosphere in The Molineux because it was the first match after lock down, there was social distancing. However, it turned nasty when Jamie Arnold began racially abusing Rio Ferdinand who was working for BT Sports as a pundit.

"He was spotted by stewards and was removed from the stadium and was arrested by West Midlands Police officers. It was then a simple process of gathering evidence and presenting the case to the CPS.

"There was lots of supporters, stewards and security officers who saw this incident and they were all so appalled they gave statements and evidence in the case."

Rio Ferdinand made time in his globe-trotting schedule to give evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court. The star praised PC Ward for helping him during the case after Arnold was found guilty by a jury.

He said: "I've been involved in a Court case at Wolverhampton since May 2021, today the guy who racially abused me has been found guilty and will now have to face consequences for his actions.

"Racism will only be eradicated when we all work together as a society! The prosecution wouldn’t have been possible without all the help/support from the witnesses, @wolves fans & staff that came forward to testify in court."

He added: "Special thank you to Police Constable Stuart Ward (Football Hate Crime Officer), my Family and my team at New Era!"

PC Ward said: "It is always nice hearing praise for the police and we could not pursue cases through the courts without victims being brave enough to give evidence."

PC Ward believes football grounds are now safer than ever before due to society's attitudes about racism, misogyny and homophobia changing, however, when banter turns into abuse it is unacceptable.

He said: "Football grounds are no different than anywhere else, if you would not say hateful things anywhere else then it should not happen in stadiums. People do not want to hear hateful abuse or tragedy chanting."

PC Ward believes the laws regarding hate speech, either online or in stadiums, shows fans they will be ramifications if they abuse players, the referee or fans.

During sentencing Arnold's criminal record was revealed, he was serving a suspended sentence for attacking two emergency workers, and had already been prosecuted for homophobic abuse directed at the referee during the same Manchester United match he targeted Rio Ferdinand.

He said: "The consequences of his crime is not just his sentence, he has been banned for life from The Molineux, the ground, ticket office and club shop.

"The case was in the media so his picture has been circulated, everyone knows what he had done, this shows there are serious consequences for people who abuse anyone racially with hate at football matches."