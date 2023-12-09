Brierley Hill Police finally get their man a week after he failed to stop

The clone was stopped and recovered in Netherton after eagle-eyed officers spotted false plates on the vehicle.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted last night ( Friday) SEIZED! This vehicle is a clone that failed to stop for us last week. We have spotted it whilst on patrol in Netherton. The vehicle was on false plates to the fact there was no insurance.

"The driver was a provisional licence holder. We have recovered it."

On Thursday night the Brierley Hill team spotted a driver who had consumed too much of the Christmas spirit.

They tweeted: "We have come across a vehicle parked up in Brierley Hill. On speaking to the driver there was a strong smell of wine. The driver blew 109 at the roadside and was arrested, she then failed to provide in custody. She has been charged to attend court."