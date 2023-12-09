Amir El-Harith, 18, from Smethwick, appeared via video-link from Belmarsh prison at a hearing that was held at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.

The defendant, wearing a prison-issue grey tracksuit, spoke only to deny three offences of dissemination of a terrorist publication and three of encouraging terrorism.

Another hearing will be held at the same court on February 6 before a trial on March 11, which is expected to last for two weeks.