Warning to fly-tippers as Bilston man lands hefty fine after building waste including asbestos dumped from van

Wolverhampton Council is issuing the stern warning as it continues its crackdown on fly-tipping and those who fail to assist with enquiries.

In the latest prosecution brought by the council, Darren Halford, of Clarence Road, Bilston, pleaded guilty to two obstruction charges under section 110 of The Environment Act 1995, for failing to comply with investigating officers’ requests for assistance.

Dudley Magistrates Court fined him £233 for each charge.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £47 and costs of £1,965.

The costs awarded to the council will be reinvested back into its environmental crime service.

In this case, two one-tonne builder’s bulk bags containing building waste, including asbestos, were dumped on Perton Road from a van with the same registration as one owned by Halford.

Council officers investigated and requested documents and information from Halford in relation to his business activities and vehicle.

He failed to comply with the request, preventing them from furthering their investigation into who was responsible for the fly-tipping.

Halford claimed that he was not driving the van at the time of the incident and denied a charge of fly-tipping during the court hearing on November 22.

Wolverhampton Council is cracking down on fly-tipping and launched its Shop a Tipper campaign last year.

It has seen a 53 per cent decrease in the number of fly-tips in targeted streets.

Anyone suspected of dumping rubbish will see their images shared on lampposts to appeal for information to help identify them.

If the information provided leads to successful identification, and fixed penalty notices are issued and paid or a prosecution takes place, residents receive a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton Gift Card.

Residents can contact 01902 552700 with information.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: “Bringing this case to court serves as an example to others that they can’t just ignore our investigations. We will take all necessary measures to keep our city clean.

“Along with our successful Shop a Tipper crackdown, we are sending a strong message to fly-tippers and suspected fly-tippers alike.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on the local environment and we are continually working to tackle this unpleasant and illegal behaviour.”

Residents are reminded that waste can be disposed of free of charge at household waste and recycling centres which are open seven days a week from 8am-4pm.

Centres are at Anchor Lane, Lanesfield, Bilston, and Shaw Road, Wolverhampton.

A bulky item collection service to dispose of big unwanted items is also available. Visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/book-bulky-item-collection