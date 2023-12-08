Two charged after police uncover cannabis and cocaine at Walsall address

Jamie Jennings, 24, from Walsall, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Alba McClure, 18, from Lichfield, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

It comes after officers searched a property in Walsall on Thursday and found cannabis, cash and cocaine.

Officers also searched properties in Lichfield in October last year and last month and further cannabis, cash and cocaine was seized.

Jennings is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday and McClure has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court in February next year.