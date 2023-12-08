3000 cannabis plants discovered at Wednesbury properties - one man arrested

Officers were alerted by a member of the public to suspicious behaviour on Potters Lane on Wednesday.

The Wednesbury Neighbourhood Team then discovered more than 2000 cannabis plants in various stages of production.

During initial investigations, officers were then alerted to a second cannabis grow on Smith Road.

There, they found another 1000 cannabis plants along with living quarters.

It was at this property that they arrested a man, aged 32, on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A police statement added: "If you have info about suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact us on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency."