Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Smethwick shooting

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Smethwick.

A man in his 20s was dropped off by a vehicle at Birmingham City Hospital in the early hours of the morning on October 23 with a leg injury.

West Midlands Police said his injuries were not life threatening.

Following enquiries, it is understand a shooting took place on Cape Hill.

Officers have now arrested two men, aged 22 and 25, on suspicion of attempted murder.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

