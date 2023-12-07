Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Smethwick shooting
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Smethwick.
By Lisa O'Brien
A man in his 20s was dropped off by a vehicle at Birmingham City Hospital in the early hours of the morning on October 23 with a leg injury.
West Midlands Police said his injuries were not life threatening.
Following enquiries, it is understand a shooting took place on Cape Hill.
Officers have now arrested two men, aged 22 and 25, on suspicion of attempted murder.
They both remain in custody for questioning.