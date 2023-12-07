Police seize large haul of cannabis plants from Cannock industrial unit

Officers went to Progress Drive just before 12.30pm on Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.

They found between 600 and 700 cannabis plants, which were seized.

Three men wearing bucket hats, were seen leaving the premises. A police scene has been set up at the address while officers continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with the investigation can message police via LiveChat on the Staffordshire Police website, or they can call 101 quoting 313 of December 6.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A police spokesman said officers have been proactively targeting those involved in drug cultivation across Staffordshire as part of the force's Operation Levidrome commitment.