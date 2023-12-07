Man jailed after assault on station staff and police at Birmingham New Street

Kurt Broadbent, aged 29, of St Johns Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. On Friday 10 November at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates' Court he was handed a five month sentence.

The court heard how, on Wednesday September 20 officers were called to Birmingham New Street station after Broadbent assaulted a member of rail staff and continued to behave in a very aggressive and volatile manner.

When officers arrived, he continued to act aggressively and began swearing and kicking out at them. He then proceeded to bite one officer's hand and clawed at a second officer’s hand causing a cut.

Police Sergeant Kamran Arshad said: "There is no excuse for the violence and abuse of our officers that Broadbent committed, we do not tolerate this behaviour at railway stations or across the network. Officers work tirelessly to serve the community and they and rail staff come to work to ensure people are kept safe.

"The incident had a significant impact on the public as it occurred at rush hour.

" So, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience while officers dealt with the situation. I am extremely grateful for the hard work of my team to bring this dangerous offender to justice and for putting themselves in harm's way."