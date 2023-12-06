Three men arrested on suspicion of running branded drugs line in Walsall

Officers from the County Lines Task Force recovered cash and suspected Class A drugs from one of the addresses.

Three men aged, 24, 19 and 18 were taken into custody on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Also siezed by police.

Di Philip Poole, County Lines Task Force Investigation Manager, said: “County Lines drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities. We are pleased to make these arrests. Serious and organised crime persistently erodes communities and the gangs ruthlessly target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities.

“People with information about County Lines drug dealing should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.”