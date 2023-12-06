Express & Star
Jury begins deliberating in Bushbury playground shooting trial

A jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a Wolverhampton playground shooting where three men deny attempting to murder a person unknown.

Birmingham Crown Court

The four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court has centred around events on May 1 at a play park at Shelley Road, Bushbury when an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were hit by stray bullets after shots were allegedly fired between two gangs.

Kian Durnin, aged 22, of Milton Road; Martinho De-Sousa, aged 24, of Deansfield Road and Tireq McIntosh, aged 23, from Valley Road, all in Wolverhampton, deny attempting to murder a person unknown.

The jury was sent out on Wednesday afternoon and will be sworn in again on Thursday morning.

