Drugs arrest in Hednesford after police carry out stop and search
A man has been arrested in Hednesford after heroin, crack cocaine and cash were found in a stop and search.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Police spotted a man in Railway View, Hednesford at around 3.15pm and found the drugs after conducting a search. A mobile phone was also found.
Staffordshire Police officers then searched an address and found more heroin, scales, a knife and drug paraphernalia.
A 48-year-old man from Great Wyrley has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
He is currently in custody and being questioned about the findings.