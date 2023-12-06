Drugs arrest in Hednesford after police carry out stop and search

Police spotted a man in Railway View, Hednesford at around 3.15pm and found the drugs after conducting a search. A mobile phone was also found.

Staffordshire Police officers then searched an address and found more heroin, scales, a knife and drug paraphernalia.

A 48-year-old man from Great Wyrley has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is currently in custody and being questioned about the findings.