Teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after man 'dragged into Wolverhampton alleyway'

West Midlands Police were called to the scene of the incident on Tower Street at around 8.15pm on Monday.

Officers had received reports of a man being "dragged into an alleyway" before managing to run away.

Officers on patrol in the area made enquires and, after a short foot chase, detained two teenagers, aged 16 and 15. A knife was also seized.

The teenagers were questioned on suspicion of attempted robbery.

They have been released on bail with strict conditions as the investigation continues.

Investigators are now appealing for the victim to get in touch as part of their ongoing enquires.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting log 4611 of December 4.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.